Lorenzo Natali Prize 2023 - 31st edition
For more than 30 years the Lorenzo Natali Prize has celebrated excellence in journalism. Established in 1992, it highlights stories about issues that matter in our world, such as the human impact of inequality, poverty and climate change, the importance of education and the value of human rights in our societies.
You can apply by submitting a single application in one of the categories. Applications open on 9 March and close on 28 April 23:59 Central European Time (CET).
Prize categories
International Prize
for reporting published by a media outlet based in one of the European Union’s partner countries.
Europe Prize
for reporting published by a media outlet based in the European Union.
Best Emerging Journalist Prize
open to journalists under 30 for reporting published by a media based in the European Union or in one of its partner countries.
Check the list of the eligible coutries.
The #NataliPrize Community
The #NataliPrize Community brings together like-minded individuals and entities who share a passion for the issues covered by the Lorenzo Natali Media Prize. Gathering past winners, Grand Jury Members, strategic regional partners and ambassadors, the Community grows with each edition of the Prize.
Past Winners
The Natali Prize has recognised 105 journalists since it was launched in 1992. Browse the map to view where the past winners' work was published.
Who was Lorenzo Natali?
Lorenzo Natali was a Commissioner for Development and a staunch defender of freedom of expression, democracy, human rights and development. He served three terms as one of Italy’s European Commissioners.
Natali played an important role in the EU accession process of Greece, Spain and Portugal. He also helped enact key measures to combat pollution and improve living conditions across Europe. In his final four-year term as Commissioner, from 1985 until 1989, he was handed responsibility for cooperation and development policy in the Commission under President Jacques Delors. It was in this capacity that he set up a broad network of relations with the governments and leaders of African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) countries.